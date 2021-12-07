Small businesses booming in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There have been more small businesses created during the pandemic, more than recent years in the country.

Veronica Haynes opened Veranique Boutique and it’s one of several businesses that opened in Columbus this year.

Haynes is also a pastor at Kingdom Faith Outreach on Midtown Drive with her husband.

The shop is located in uptown, and Haynes says she opened the shop there, because Broadway was one of the many places where black people were welcomed to shop when she was a little girl.

“When I was a child, we would catch the bus, the city bus and we would come down, and this would be like a candy land dream,” said Haynes.

Haynes invites you to stop by whether you need prayer or a new outfit.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.