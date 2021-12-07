Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Small businesses booming in Columbus

Small businesses booming in Columbus
Small businesses booming in Columbus(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There have been more small businesses created during the pandemic, more than recent years in the country.

Veronica Haynes opened Veranique Boutique and it’s one of several businesses that opened in Columbus this year.

Haynes is also a pastor at Kingdom Faith Outreach on Midtown Drive with her husband.

The shop is located in uptown, and Haynes says she opened the shop there, because Broadway was one of the many places where black people were welcomed to shop when she was a little girl.

“When I was a child, we would catch the bus, the city bus and we would come down, and this would be like a candy land dream,” said Haynes.

Haynes invites you to stop by whether you need prayer or a new outfit.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas station owner killed in apparent robbery at Columbus bank
Twin Peaks coming to Columbus
Twin Peaks to fill vacant TGI Friday’s building in Columbus
Columbus police investigating shooting on 23rd St.
Columbus police investigating fatal shooting on 23rd St.
Columbus church breaks ground on new location, leaves original home of 137 years
Columbus church breaks ground on new location, leaves original home of 137 years
Local retail organization voices concern for safety after fatal robbery
Local retail organization voices concern for safety after fatal robbery

Latest News

Columbus Police Department investigates homicide on Farr Rd.
Columbus Police Department investigates homicide on Farr Rd.
Blanchard Elementary School in Columbus names new spelling bee winner
Blanchard Elementary School in Columbus names new spelling bee winner
Fort Benning soldiers hold Operation Toy Drop
Fort Benning soldiers hold Operation Toy Drop
Ft. Benning commanding general gives military vaccine update
Ft. Benning commanding general gives military vaccine update