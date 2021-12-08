Breaking: Arrest in Dothan murder of Sincere Tyson

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Georgia man been charged with Capital Murder related to the shooting of Sincere Tyson; a 20-year-old gunned down at his Dothan home on October 9.

Judicial sources and Dothan police later confirmed that arrest warrants have been obtained for 19-year-old Solomon Cooper, who lives near Bainbridge, and is currently jailed in Georgia on unrelated charges.

Tyson was killed during what appears to have been a home-invasion crime, with burglary the apparent motive, per police who did not immediately comment for this report.

“After many search warrants and subpoenas issued for various items, Investigators found enough evidence that implicates Cooper in the murder,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens said.

Tyson’s mother, Lerwanna McClendon, told News 4 that her son had attended his niece’s birthday party that Saturday afternoon and returned home to take a nap, scrapping plans for an out-of-town trip with friends.

“This won’t bring back my son but I’m delighted,” McClindon told News 4 after learning of Cooper’s arrest.

After he was shot, Tyson phoned 9-1-1 to summon help but ultimately died from his wounds at a Dothan hospital.

The shooting occurred at Abbie Oaks Apartment Community where Tyson shared an apartment with a friend who was not home when the shooting occurred.

Cooper will be extradited to Alabama to face his Capital Murder charge after officers officially serve hi with the arrest warrants, though the timing of that extradition is fluid.

(This story updated to reflect comments from Lt. Owens and Ms. McClindon).

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

