Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City of Opelika announces garbage, recycling schedule for Christmas week

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika has released the garbage and recycling schedule for the week of Christmas.

For the week of Christmas, the Opelika Environmental Services on Thursday, Dec. 23, or Friday, Dec. 24.

Below is that week’s schedule:

City of Opelika announces garbage, recycling schedule for Christmas week
City of Opelika announces garbage, recycling schedule for Christmas week(Source: City of Opelika)

The city asks that trash cans and recycling carts are set out early because routes may run earlier than scheduled.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas station owner killed in apparent robbery at Columbus bank
Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
Victim ID’d in fatal shooting on Farr Rd. in Columbus
Local retail organization voices concern for safety after fatal robbery
Local retail organization voices concern for safety after fatal robbery
Columbus police investigating shooting on 23rd St.
Columbus police investigating fatal shooting on 23rd St.

Latest News

Columbus attorney joins national organization aimed at helping children
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare holds 27th annual Christmas tree lighting
Columbus City Council discusses park hours, waste pickup issues
Columbus City Council approves to vote on redistricting map next week
New trash cans to be issued in Columbus
New trash cans to be issued in Columbus