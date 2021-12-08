Columbus attorney joins national organization aimed at helping children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus attorney recently joined a national organization aimed at helping children.

Teddy Reese is now the new chair of the Youth Advocate Programs. The nonprofit organization is in 32 states and Washington, D.C. It provides alternatives to youth incarceration, out-of-home child welfare placements, and neighborhood violence.

Reese explained to News Leader 9 how the nonprofit could help some cities in Georgia including Columbus.

“What we do with YAP is we take people that are from the community, sometimes individuals that may have experienced trouble themselves who can speak to these young folks from a first-hand basis and say, ‘We’re hear to help you. Don’t make those mistakes that I made’,” Reese said.

Reese says YAP has established itself in Savannah, Birmingham and Montgomery.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.