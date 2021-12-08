Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus residents sound off on three homicides within 36-hour span

By James Giles
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A record year of violent crime in Columbus saw a surge this week - with lives being lost back to back in what is now becoming an unsettling feeling for many citizens around Columbus.

“We’re not going to standby idle and watch people commit crime and not do anything,” said Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon in an interview with News Leader 9 Monday when asked about the issue of crime in Columbus.

Many citizens who spoke with News Leader 9 wonder if there’s more than could be done to help solve the issue.

“If you can arm yourselves,” said one man who did not want to be identified.

A Columbus woman, who also did not wish to be identified said, “I’d like to see the leadership step in and help with addressing the crime.”

Richard Longhi, another Columbus man’s response, “Unfortunately, it’s up to law enforcement and we just don’t have that presence right now.”

The latest person to die from gun violence in Columbus was on Tuesday evening. Police say 39-year-old Walter Christopher was shot at the MK Mart convenience store on Farr Road around 7:45 p.m. He later died at the hospital.

Harold Elam, a Columbus man, told News Leader 9, “Our folks getting killed everyday. Everyday. Ages 15 to 40.”

Another man, Joshua Cartwright said, “It’s been numerous of bodies, it’s a tragedy.”

Just 12 hours before the death of 39-year-old Christopher, 32-year-old Marcus Jones was killed on 23rd Street just after 8 p.m. And earlier that day, 45-year-old business owner Amit Patel was gun downed at a Synovus Bank on Buena Vista Road. That bank is adjacent to a police precinct.

In an exclusive interview with News Leader 9, members of the Retail Association of Columbus said they want to feel safe in the Fountain City.

“If it happens right next to the police station and the bank parking lot, we don’t know where to go,” said Alex Patel, a Columbus business owner.

In an interview with News Leader 9 Monday, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon, said CPD is doing their very best to put people in jail who commit violent crime. However, no word yet on if any arrest have been made in any of the three latest homicides.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas station owner killed in apparent robbery at Columbus bank
Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
Victim ID’d in fatal shooting on Farr Rd. in Columbus
Local retail organization voices concern for safety after fatal robbery
Local retail organization voices concern for safety after fatal robbery
Columbus police investigating shooting on 23rd St.
Columbus police investigating fatal shooting on 23rd St.

Latest News

New traffic signals to be installed at various locations in Columbus
New traffic signals to be installed at various locations in Columbus
Opelika man facing sex charges after alleged encounter with child
Opelika man facing sex charges after alleged encounter with child
Leaders from Alabama’s counties gathered in Birmingham ahead of the 2022 legislative session...
State leaders discuss potential bills for 2022 legislative session
Fort Benning soldiers hold Operation Toy Drop
Fort Benning soldiers hold Operation Toy Drop