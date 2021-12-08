Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fort Benning to host annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

(Earnest Tse | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Deanna McClary
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fort Benning, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning is hosting its annual tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, December 9.

The tree lighting is a time to honor, support, and celebrate with soldiers during the holidays.

The event is open to the community including active duty service members, their families, retirees and Department of Defense civilians.

The ceremony will also feature various entertainment such as Santa for photographs, games, and singing just to name a few.

The event will take place on the Lawn of Riverside at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas station owner killed in apparent robbery at Columbus bank
Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
Victim ID’d in fatal shooting on Farr Rd. in Columbus
Local retail organization voices concern for safety after fatal robbery
Local retail organization voices concern for safety after fatal robbery
Columbus police investigating shooting on 23rd St.
Columbus police investigating fatal shooting on 23rd St.

Latest News

City of Opelika announces garbage, recycling schedule for Christmas week
Columbus attorney joins national organization aimed at helping children
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare holds 27th annual Christmas tree lighting
Columbus City Council discusses park hours, waste pickup issues
Columbus City Council approves to vote on redistricting map next week