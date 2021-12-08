Fort Benning to host annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Fort Benning, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning is hosting its annual tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, December 9.

The tree lighting is a time to honor, support, and celebrate with soldiers during the holidays.

The event is open to the community including active duty service members, their families, retirees and Department of Defense civilians.

The ceremony will also feature various entertainment such as Santa for photographs, games, and singing just to name a few.

The event will take place on the Lawn of Riverside at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.