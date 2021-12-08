Missing Auburn Univ. student’s car found in Alabama 45 years later

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The car that reportedly belongs to a missing Auburn student, from Georgia, has been found in Alabama - 45 years after he went missing.

Kyle Clinkscales disappeared in January 1976 while making the approximately 45 minute drive between LaGrange, Ga. and Auburn University.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff confirmed to an affiliate in Atlanta that Clinkscales’ car was found in Alabama today.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning.

News Leader 9 will be at the press conference and we will bring you more details as we get them in.

