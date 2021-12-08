Mostly Dry Thursday; Rain and Storms Return Friday & Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After some morning showers on Wednesday, it turned out to be a pretty nice day with clouds moving out temperatures warming back up into the 60s in many spots. Look for areas of dense fog to develop later tonight, however, so it could be a slow commute early Thursday in spots. Thursday looks to be a mostly dry day with highs back in the mid 60s in most spots. We’ll mention a few showers late in the day and night, and then about a 40% coverage of rain moving in overnight Thursday into Friday and sticking with us much of the day on Friday. Some storms could be in the mix by Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Another more potent storm system will roll in during the day on Saturday with the best chances of rain and storms during the late afternoon, evening, and night. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side, so we’ll watch it closely. Much cooler air moves in after the storms move out, leading to a dry and chilly Sunday with sunshine returning. Our days will be dry through most of next week with a warming trend with the highs and lows.

