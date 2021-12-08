New traffic signals to be installed at various locations in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three new traffic signals will soon be coming to congested areas of Columbus.

The three traditional traffic lights will be installed at the intersections of Psalmond Road and Beaver Run, then Victory Drive and10th Avenue, which is across from AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. Lastly, another will be installed at the intersection at Victory Drive and 30th Avenue.

Construction on these three locations will start in June of 2022.

