Opelika man facing sex charges after alleged encounter with child

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is behind bars and facing sex charges after an alleged encounter with a child.

27-year-old Tyler Cameron Crews has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old, and sexual torture.

Crews was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Lee County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.