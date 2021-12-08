Business Break
Opelika man facing sex charges after alleged encounter with child

(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is behind bars and facing sex charges after an alleged encounter with a child.

27-year-old Tyler Cameron Crews has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old, and sexual torture.

Crews was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Lee County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

