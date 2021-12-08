Business Break
Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later

(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The car and remains that belong to a missing Auburn student, from Georgia, has been found in Alabama - 45 years after he went missing.

22-year-old Kyle Clinkscales disappeared in January 1976 while making the approximately 45 minute drive between LaGrange, Ga. and Auburn University.

(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff confirmed that Clinkscales’ car was found in a stream in LaFayette, Ala. - on County Road 83. According to the sheriff’s office, a person reported the car because they saw it in the stream.

Bones and a wallet were found in the car - and since then, it has been confirmed that the remains are Clinkscales.

(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)

