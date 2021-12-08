Search underway for runaway teen last seen in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a runaway teen.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Montavious Potts. He was last seen on Revis Street in LaGrange on Sunday, December 5.

Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of Montavious Potts is asked to contact LaGrange police at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.

