St. Francis-Emory Healthcare holds 27th annual Christmas tree lighting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The holidays are upon us and St. Francis-Emory Healthcare held its 27th annual Christmas tree lighting celebration.

This year’s ceremony was a little different to keep everyone safe as the staff created a drive-thru event. People gathered outside the Butler Pavilion to listen to music, poems, and prayers.

Santa and Mrs. Clause made a special appearance, too! Guests received a holiday keepsake once they finished the line.

“In this day and age, especially in this time, I think we could all use a little holiday cheer and a little joy - something to put our mind on other things, said Grant Farrimond, director of marketing for St. Francis-Emory Healthcare. " So, St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is certainly glad to help with that.”

The healthcare organization also rescheduled its showing of The Polar Express until December 17 at 7 p.m.

