Wreck causing delays on I-85 SB in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A wreck is causing delays to southbound traffic on Interstate 85 in Opelika.

The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the crash happened at mile point 62.0 before Exit 60.

The crash includes a lane blockage. Drivers are urged to proceed the area with caution.

News Leader 9 will provide updates as crews work to clear the scene.

