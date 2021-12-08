Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Wreck causing delays on I-85 SB in Opelika

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A wreck is causing delays to southbound traffic on Interstate 85 in Opelika.

The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the crash happened at mile point 62.0 before Exit 60.

The crash includes a lane blockage. Drivers are urged to proceed the area with caution.

News Leader 9 will provide updates as crews work to clear the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas station owner killed in apparent robbery at Columbus bank
Police confirm car, bones found in LaFayette 45 years later as missing Auburn University student
Columbus Police Department investigates homicide on Farr Rd.
Victim ID’d in fatal shooting on Farr Rd. in Columbus
Local retail organization voices concern for safety after fatal robbery
Local retail organization voices concern for safety after fatal robbery
Columbus police investigating shooting on 23rd St.
Columbus police investigating fatal shooting on 23rd St.

Latest News

Pedestrian killed in Opelika crash
Wreck causes delays on 1-185 NB in Columbus
Wreck causes delays on 1-185 NB in Columbus
Temporary lane closures planned for E. Glenn Ave. in Auburn
Crash with overturned vehicle cleared on Hwy. 51 in Lee County