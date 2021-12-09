Campaign underway to give more foster children a ‘Home for the Holidays’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth, a foster care non-profit, launched a campaign to give foster children a “Home for the Holidays,” and it needs your help.

More than 6,000 children are in foster care in Alabama. All kids deserve a safe, loving home all year round, especially during the holiday season. The sad reality is that more and more young people are entering the foster care system each day, and there is a critical need for additional foster families to meet the needs of these youth in our community.

This season, in particular, Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth, or SAFY, as it’s known, is hoping more people will step up to make sure more of these children can celebrate Christmas in a family setting.

Legislative changes since the pandemic have streamlined the process for people to become foster parents. SAFY has more information about how to become a foster family on its website: https://www.safy.org/alabama/

