Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Campaign underway to give more foster children a ‘Home for the Holidays’

Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth, a foster care non-profit, launched a campaign...
Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth, a foster care non-profit, launched a campaign to give foster children a “Home for the Holidays,” and it needs your help.(KWTX)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth, a foster care non-profit, launched a campaign to give foster children a “Home for the Holidays,” and it needs your help.

More than 6,000 children are in foster care in Alabama. All kids deserve a safe, loving home all year round, especially during the holiday season. The sad reality is that more and more young people are entering the foster care system each day, and there is a critical need for additional foster families to meet the needs of these youth in our community.

This season, in particular, Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth, or SAFY, as it’s known, is hoping more people will step up to make sure more of these children can celebrate Christmas in a family setting.

Legislative changes since the pandemic have streamlined the process for people to become foster parents. SAFY has more information about how to become a foster family on its website: https://www.safy.org/alabama/

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
Victim ID’d in fatal shooting on Farr Rd. in Columbus
Gas station owner killed in apparent robbery at Columbus bank
Arrest Made in 29-Year-Old Clinkscales Case
Columbus residents sound off on three homicides within 36-hour span
Columbus residents sound off on three homicides within 36-hour span

Latest News

AS pkg
Columbus community coming together to combat crime
Midtown shops raise money for pediatric cancer
Midtown shops raise money for pediatric cancer
Columbus police searching for missing man, last seen on Young Ave.
Columbus police searching for missing man, last seen on Young Ave.
Columbus residents sound off on three homicides within 36-hour span
Columbus residents sound off on three homicides within 36-hour span