Carver prepares for 4A State Championship Game vs. Benedictine

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Carver Tigers have been waiting for this moment. After years of valuable playoff experience, the Tigers have made it to the championship game. A win over Benedictine (Savannah) on Friday would give Carver its first football title since 2007.

Many of the Tigers have been playing together since middle school, or even longer. They are ready to take on this last challenge together.

Sports Leader 9 previews the big game in the video above.

