Christmas In A Railroad Town event to return to downtown Opelika

((Source: WTVM))
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Christmas In A Railroad Town is making a return to downtown Opelika on Friday December 10, beginning at 6 p.m.

This annual event features many different holiday activities including pictures with Santa, train rides, pony rides, live music and much more.

Downtown shops and businesses will be open late - providing a great opportunity to purchase last minute gifts for family and friends.

“Christmas In A Railroad Town is East Alabama’s largest annual Christmas event, bringing joy to thousands each year,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “With many new activities and the addition of more downtown Christmas decorations, this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever before!”

Admission to the event is free, but some activities might have small costs associated with them.

Parking in downtown Opelika is always free, with plenty of available spaces.

