City of Phenix City to host on-site recruiting event, multiple positions open
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Phenix City is hosting an on-site recruiting event on Friday, December 10.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. EST and will be held at Martin-Idle Hour Park - located at 3743 Moon Lake Drive.
There are multiple positions from entry level to supervisory available.
Below is a list of a few available positions:
- Equipment Operator
- Service Maintenance
- Service Maintenance Worker (Semi-Skilled)
- Equipment Operator (Semi-Skilled) Class B CDL
- Mechanic (Semi-Skilled)
- Wastewater Collection Supervisor
- Construction Supervisor – Wastewater Collection
- Equipment Operator (Skilled) Class A CDL
- Pipe Layer – Skilled
- Operator Trainee
- Operator Grade III (Wastewater)
- Operator Grade IV (Water and Wastewater)
For more information, contact the Human Resources Office at 334-448-2708.
