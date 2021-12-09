Business Break
City of Phenix City to host on-site recruiting event, multiple positions open

(KWTX)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Phenix City is hosting an on-site recruiting event on Friday, December 10.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. EST and will be held at Martin-Idle Hour Park - located at 3743 Moon Lake Drive.

There are multiple positions from entry level to supervisory available. 

Below is a list of a few available positions:

For more information, contact the Human Resources Office at 334-448-2708.

