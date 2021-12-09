Columbus community coming together to combat crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Amid an uptick in violence in Columbus and staffing shortages impacting local law enforcement, one business is connecting with youth before it’s too late.

As crime across the Fountain City rises, one local barbershop is offering guidance to combat crime involving youth. Demarco Johnson says inside King Kutz on Buena Vista Road, children are taught above all - respect comes first.

“We create a safe culture where people come in and they feel safe to come in,” said King Kutz barber Demarco “D1″ Johnson. “If you notice here, at the front door we have no trespassing. We have no guns.”

Before entering the shop, customers are greeted by reminders that neither weapons nor smoking are allowed aside. Another thing these barbers won’t tolerate is the hateful culture being spread on the streets.

“Community help is so important because there are too many parents that know exactly what their kids are doing,” said Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman.

Sheriff Countryman applauds the efforts from people in the community like King Kutz barbers. He says his office is working with the Columbus Police Department to come up with their own strategies to address the crime rate.

“Since January, we’ve seized about 160 weapons from people that don’t need to have these weapons in their hands and we’re making arrests,” said Sheriff Countryman.

“Getting the guns off the street is the bigger issue because guns don’t kill people,” said King Kutz barber Vernon Jackson. “The people with guns kill people.”

With local law enforcement facing staffing shortages, Columbus City Council has also stepped in to help.

“Council has been good about investing in technology to be able to help them expand their effectiveness,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.

However, Sheriff Countryman says the shortage will NOT slow down his office in catching criminals.

“We’re saying come on with it,” said Sheriff Countryman. “Come with it because we’re going to give you 110 percent. We’re not letting up.”

Sheriff Countryman says the public has been very helpful providing tips throughout their hot line at 706-225-4285.

