Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police searching for missing man, last seen on Young Ave.

Columbus police searching for missing man, last seen on Young Ave.
Columbus police searching for missing man, last seen on Young Ave.(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Javier Alejandro Hernandez, 31, was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 4 in the 3900 block of Young Avenue around 2 p.m. 

It is unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time. Hernandez has a “sleeve” of tattoos, a beard and goatee and is 5 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He also has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Hernandez’ whereabouts, please call 911 or 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas station owner killed in apparent robbery at Columbus bank
Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
Victim ID’d in fatal shooting on Farr Rd. in Columbus
Local retail organization voices concern for safety after fatal robbery
Local retail organization voices concern for safety after fatal robbery
Columbus police investigating shooting on 23rd St.
Columbus police investigating fatal shooting on 23rd St.

Latest News

Leaders from Alabama’s counties gathered in Birmingham ahead of the 2022 legislative session...
State leaders discuss potential bills for 2022 legislative session
New traffic signals to be installed at various locations in Columbus
New traffic signals to be installed at various locations in Columbus
Opelika man facing sex charges after alleged encounter with child
Opelika man facing sex charges after alleged encounter with child
Columbus residents sound off on three homicides within 36-hour span
Columbus residents sound off on three homicides within 36-hour span