Columbus police searching for missing man, last seen on Young Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Javier Alejandro Hernandez, 31, was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 4 in the 3900 block of Young Avenue around 2 p.m.

It is unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time. Hernandez has a “sleeve” of tattoos, a beard and goatee and is 5 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He also has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Hernandez’ whereabouts, please call 911 or 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.