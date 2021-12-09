First responders luncheon held at local church

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Wednesday, The Grace Free Will Baptist Church in Phenix City fed first responders as a big ‘thank you’ for what they do.

This is the first year for the church hosting the luncheon, but they hope to continue it for years to come.

Many different agencies from the surrounding area attended. The church is located on Lee County Road 240.

Senior Pastor Ricky Ward tells us he wants first responder to know that the church truly appreciates them for their hard work and saving lives.

“It’s really just show love, that they are loved, they are cared for. All of our first responders we know that they’re out there 24/7 and it’s just a representation to say we’re here with you,” said Pastor Ward.

This was all free of charge.

