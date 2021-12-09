Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

First responders luncheon held at local church

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Wednesday, The Grace Free Will Baptist Church in Phenix City fed first responders as a big ‘thank you’ for what they do.

This is the first year for the church hosting the luncheon, but they hope to continue it for years to come.

Many different agencies from the surrounding area attended. The church is located on Lee County Road 240.

Senior Pastor Ricky Ward tells us he wants first responder to know that the church truly appreciates them for their hard work and saving lives.

“It’s really just show love, that they are loved, they are cared for. All of our first responders we know that they’re out there 24/7 and it’s just a representation to say we’re here with you,” said Pastor Ward.

This was all free of charge.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
Victim ID’d in fatal shooting on Farr Rd. in Columbus
Gas station owner killed in apparent robbery at Columbus bank
Arrest Made in 29-Year-Old Clinkscales Case
New trash cans to be issued in Columbus
New trash cans to be issued in Columbus

Latest News

Midtown shops raise money for pediatric cancer
Midtown shops raise money for pediatric cancer
UAB, Auburn Univ. suspends employee vaccine mandate
UAB, Auburn Univ. suspends employee vaccine mandate
Columbus police searching for missing man, last seen on Young Ave.
Columbus police searching for missing man, last seen on Young Ave.
Leaders from Alabama’s counties gathered in Birmingham ahead of the 2022 legislative session...
State leaders discuss potential bills for 2022 legislative session