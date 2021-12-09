Ft. Benning military families invited to free movie night at National Infantry Museum
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Luke Church and GallantFew are hosting Ft. Benning military families to a special night.
Families are invited to a free movie night at the National Infantry Museum on Sunday, December 12. What better way to feel the Christmas spirit than to watch the Polar Express?!
The event begins at 2:30 p.m. in the IMAX Theater.
Tickets are limited and families who would like to join must pre-register.
To register for the event, click HERE.
