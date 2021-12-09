Local senior facility reads Christmas book to elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local senior facility shared their holiday spirit by reading to an elementary school.

On Thursday, December 9, some of the seniors from Brookdale Columbus read “The Night Before Christmas” to fourth graders from Neal Elementary School.

The reading is part of the “Reading is Ageless” resident program - which allows residents to take part in intergenerational activities.

Ten Brookdale residents read to the students and also shared a Christmas gifts with them.

Brookdale has donated to two daycares and 10 elementary schools in the Chattahoochee Valley area.

