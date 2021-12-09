Midtown shops raise money for pediatric cancer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A couple of stores located in midtown are raising awareness and funds for pediatric cancer.

This is thanks to local woman, Casey Westguard, who organized the movement in partnership with “Kids Join the Fight.”

Wednesday evening, the Midtown shopping strip on Garrard Street transformed into Santa’s Workshop and the North Pole for a shopping extravaganza. Stores such as Lumilane, Frank Romeo, and Park Place Midtown were all offering 10% of sales to go to Team Westguard.

Casey Westguard spoke with News Leader 9 and explained the deeper meaning behind the event.

’’I lost my own childhood best friend, that I moved in with my college freshman year. They passed away within the year who had been my best friend since I was 8 years old,” said Westguard. “And now, it’s come full circle to my youngest son who lost his best friend who is younger. [He] got diagnosed at 7 years old, passed away at 9 years old before he could ever live life to its fullest so I’m just happy to embrace this fight and get Columbus, Georgia to join and fight with us.”

Local high school students also dressed as Santa and his elves for pictures.

