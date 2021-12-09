Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Midtown shops raise money for pediatric cancer

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A couple of stores located in midtown are raising awareness and funds for pediatric cancer.

This is thanks to local woman, Casey Westguard, who organized the movement in partnership with “Kids Join the Fight.”

Wednesday evening, the Midtown shopping strip on Garrard Street transformed into Santa’s Workshop and the North Pole for a shopping extravaganza. Stores such as Lumilane, Frank Romeo, and Park Place Midtown were all offering 10% of sales to go to Team Westguard.

Casey Westguard spoke with News Leader 9 and explained the deeper meaning behind the event.

’’I lost my own childhood best friend, that I moved in with my college freshman year. They passed away within the year who had been my best friend since I was 8 years old,” said Westguard. “And now, it’s come full circle to my youngest son who lost his best friend who is younger. [He] got diagnosed at 7 years old, passed away at 9 years old before he could ever live life to its fullest so I’m just happy to embrace this fight and get Columbus, Georgia to join and fight with us.”

Local high school students also dressed as Santa and his elves for pictures.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
Victim ID’d in fatal shooting on Farr Rd. in Columbus
Gas station owner killed in apparent robbery at Columbus bank
Arrest Made in 29-Year-Old Clinkscales Case
New trash cans to be issued in Columbus
New trash cans to be issued in Columbus

Latest News

First responders luncheon held at local church
First responders luncheon held at local church
UAB, Auburn Univ. suspends employee vaccine mandate
UAB, Auburn Univ. suspends employee vaccine mandate
Columbus police searching for missing man, last seen on Young Ave.
Columbus police searching for missing man, last seen on Young Ave.
Leaders from Alabama’s counties gathered in Birmingham ahead of the 2022 legislative session...
State leaders discuss potential bills for 2022 legislative session