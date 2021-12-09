Business Break
Multiple shootings, drugs result in arrest of Phenix City mother and son
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A third shooting at a home in East Alabama has resulted in the arrest of a local mother.

47-year-old Tracy Bagley, of Phenix City, has been arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Her 17-year-old child was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

It started in January 2020 at the home on Lee Road 307 in Phenix City when Lee County Sheriff’s officials say a drug deal there went bad on January 28, leading to a homicide, which left 16-year-old Kenneth Davis of Fort Mitchell dead.

On December 7, 2021, deputies were called back out for multiple gunshots.

Bagley, the mom and homeowner, says another shooting happened at her house six months prior as well but she did not notify law enforcement because she knew that her son was buying and using drugs. A search by law enforcement resulted in the discovery of illegal narcotics, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Bagley has since been released from the Lee County Jail on a $1,000.00 bond.

This is the third shooting incident at this residence in less than two years.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

