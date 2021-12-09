Nick Saban speaks at SportsVisions luncheon in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today was a big day for some athletes in our area. The SportsVisions football awards luncheon was held in Downtown Columbus.

Several middle and high school athletes were recognized. The event wrapped up with a special guest speaker - Alabama Crimson Tide Head Coach Nick Saban.

Sports Leader 9′s Jonathon Hoppe was at the luncheon and got a chance a to speak with Nick Saban.

“But I think it’s important that people understand your program, your message - What you’re trying to do to help people be successful. There’s a lot of good football programs in this area. A lot of good football players. It’s always something that we look forward to...,” said Saban. “I think one of the things, we’ve had our ups and downs this season. But, the downs have been up more lately because I think the players finally see that they can make plays in crunch time. They do believe in each other, trust one another. I think that’s been the journey this year to get to that point. Now, it’s how do you finish?”

Our thanks goes out to DJ Jones and everyone at SportsVisions. Congratulations to the athletes honored in our area!

