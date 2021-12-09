Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rain & Storms Return Friday & Saturday; Cooler & Drier by Sunday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a dry Thursday, rain will quickly push in tonight and stick around through Friday. Some storms can’t be ruled out on Friday since we will see temperatures soaring into the 70s. It won’t rain all night or all day tomorrow, but the showers will be scattered in nature - enough to where you will want to keep the umbrella or rain gear handy. On Saturday, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s in many spots and there will be enough energy to support some stronger storms during the afternoon and evening. A few of these may have some damaging or strong winds, so we’ll keep an eye on things for you - the risk won’t be particularly widespread, but you’ll want to make sure you’re in a position to get any watches or warnings if necessary. We will turn much cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s and things drying out. Get ready for a long stretch of dry days through next week with temperatures getting a little bit warmer each day. Highs should be back in the low 70s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW DETAILS: Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
Victim ID’d in fatal shooting on Farr Rd. in Columbus
Gas station owner killed in apparent robbery at Columbus bank
Arrest Made in 29-Year-Old Clinkscales Case
Columbus residents sound off on three homicides within 36-hour span
Columbus residents sound off on three homicides within 36-hour span

Latest News

Graphics needed for ARC
Stormy Days Ahead
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Mostly Dry Thursday; Rain and Storms Return Friday & Saturday
Derek Kinkade
Rain & Storm Chances Stick Around This Week; Warming Up, Too