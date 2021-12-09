Rain & Storms Return Friday & Saturday; Cooler & Drier by Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a dry Thursday, rain will quickly push in tonight and stick around through Friday. Some storms can’t be ruled out on Friday since we will see temperatures soaring into the 70s. It won’t rain all night or all day tomorrow, but the showers will be scattered in nature - enough to where you will want to keep the umbrella or rain gear handy. On Saturday, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s in many spots and there will be enough energy to support some stronger storms during the afternoon and evening. A few of these may have some damaging or strong winds, so we’ll keep an eye on things for you - the risk won’t be particularly widespread, but you’ll want to make sure you’re in a position to get any watches or warnings if necessary. We will turn much cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s and things drying out. Get ready for a long stretch of dry days through next week with temperatures getting a little bit warmer each day. Highs should be back in the low 70s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.