Rick Ross, Jeezy, other rap artists to perform at Columbus Civic Center in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Six rap artists are making their way to Columbus in 2022.

Rick Ross, Jeezy, 2Chainz, Fabolous, Trina and DJ Drama are coming to Columbus Civic Center for the Legendz of The Streetz Tour on February 3, 2022.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, December 11, at 10 a.m.

