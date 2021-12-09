Stormy Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This afternoon will mainly dry with even a few peeks of sunshine as we head towards late in the day, as a result highs will top out in the low and middle 60s. Enjoy the dry weather because the next couple days will feature showers and even storms that develop as soon as midnight tonight, so the rain gear will be needed on and off. Friday the on and off downpours will continue with a couple rumbles of thunder as highs soar into the 70s. Saturday we have a level 1 risk for some severe storms that will move in along a line in the late afternoon and evening, this line will be weakening as it moves east, but with it some damaging winds up to 60MPH can’t be ruled out. Good news is the second half of the weekend on Sunday will be excellent with lots of sunshine but much cooler temperatures in the 50s for highs behind a cold front. Stay up to date with Storm Team 9 for the latest!

