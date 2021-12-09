Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

UAB, Auburn Univ. suspends employee vaccine mandate

UAB, Auburn Univ. suspends employee vaccine mandate
UAB, Auburn Univ. suspends employee vaccine mandate
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Late last night, UAB announced that they’re suspending their vaccine requirement after a federal judge in Georgia temporarily blocked portions the vaccine mandate.

Auburn University officials also made the call yesterday to pause their enforcement of vaccine policies.

In a statement, representatives said they’ll continue to closely monitor the legal changes that surround the situation.

Adding that they will be reassessing the situation sometime before December 17. The original vaccination deadline for federal contractors was set for January 4.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas station owner killed in apparent robbery at Columbus bank
Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
Victim ID’d in fatal shooting on Farr Rd. in Columbus
Local retail organization voices concern for safety after fatal robbery
Local retail organization voices concern for safety after fatal robbery
Columbus police investigating shooting on 23rd St.
Columbus police investigating fatal shooting on 23rd St.

Latest News

Columbus police searching for missing man, last seen on Young Ave.
Columbus police searching for missing man, last seen on Young Ave.
Leaders from Alabama’s counties gathered in Birmingham ahead of the 2022 legislative session...
State leaders discuss potential bills for 2022 legislative session
New traffic signals to be installed at various locations in Columbus
New traffic signals to be installed at various locations in Columbus
Opelika man facing sex charges after alleged encounter with child
Opelika man facing sex charges after alleged encounter with child