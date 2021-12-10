BISSELL Pet Foundation hosts holiday adoption event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Animal shelters across the country are becoming overcrowded as many people return family pets, but one organization is covering adoption fees hoping these animals will have a home soon.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation launched its “Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope” event, allowing those interested to adopt pets for only 25 dollars.

The adoption event started this Monday but you still have until Dec. 20.

The owner of Animal Ark Rescue in Columbus says the financial strain of the pandemic is causing many families to return their pets.

“Because their life has changed. Many people have lost their homes, their jobs - their livelihood pretty much,” said Sabine Stull, Owner of Animal Ark.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet can go to Animal Ark Rescue on Manchester Expressway Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Paws Humane Society is also in need of pet adoptions as well.

Officials also want to remind the public that adopting a pet is a long-term commitment.

