Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia cotton farmers donate socks to Homeless Resource Network

Socks that are being donated as a part of Sherman Elementary School's "Socktober" sock drive in...
Socks that are being donated as a part of Sherman Elementary School's "Socktober" sock drive in Eau Claire, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Farmers from the Georgia Cotton Commission donated socks to the Homeless Resource Network on Friday.

They wanted to give back to local communities because they know, like themselves, everyone has taken a hit due to COVID.

The cotton farmers donated 1,127 pairs of socks to help serve the needy, being that socks are a high demand item especially here in Columbus all the way down to Randolph County.

“I just think it’s important to give back to your community and our communities have had a hard time through COVID just like our producers have and it’s important to know we’re all in this together whether we’re in a larger city like Columbus or in our rural area,” said Taylor Silos, Executive Director of the Georgia Cotton Commission.

This was their third year giving back some of their harvest.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Columbus police investigating robbery on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Columbus police investigating robbery on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Multiple shootings, drugs result in arrest of Phenix City mother and son
Multiple shootings, drugs result in arrest of Phenix City mother and son
NEW DETAILS: Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
LaGrange police arrest man, woman on drug trafficking, possession charges
LaGrange police arrest man, woman on drug trafficking, possession charges

Latest News

Upscale butcher shop to open in new downtown mixed-use development
Upscale butcher shop to open in new downtown mixed-use development
Georgia expands personal finance education for high school students
Georgia expands personal finance education for high school students
Harris County Family Connection to host Christmas Winter Wonderland
Local organizations to host 4th annual Phenix City Christmas Toy Giveaway
Local organizations to host 4th annual Phenix City Christmas Toy Giveaway