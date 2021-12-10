Georgia expands personal finance education for high school students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Following the Georgia State School Board meeting this past Thursday, all Georgia high school students will be required to take an economics course which will educate them in personal finance.

State School Superintendent Richard Woods proposed revisions to the states economics course. With his revisions being approved, students will learn about budgeting, building credit, not being vulnerable to identity theft, tax forms, student loans and pay stubs.

Some schools in Georgia already have information like this mentioned in the school’s curriculum.

Randolph Clay High School Principal, Zelda White-Davis, says teaching students about their personal finance is important.

“Personal finance would actually give them that real life support because everyone wants to work and understanding what the workforce is and the resources the workforce has. It is important we provide our students with this information,” said White-Davis.

White-Davis says classes like this are what help students to become successful after high school.

