Georgia’s Perdue sues over 2020 election, pushes fraud claim

The newly announced candidate on Friday joined a lawsuit claiming fraudulent ballots were...
The newly announced candidate on Friday joined a lawsuit claiming fraudulent ballots were counted in Fulton County in the 2020 general election.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Republican David Perdue is furthering his embrace of debunked claims that Georgia’s 2020 presidential election was wrongly decided as he runs for governor.

The newly announced candidate on Friday joined a lawsuit claiming fraudulent ballots were counted in Fulton County in the 2020 general election.

The suit amplifies claims the former senator has made this week since entering the 2022 Republican primary for governor.

Former President Donald Trump is backing Perdue in his challenge to incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, citing Kemp’s failure to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss.

The lawsuit largely repeats one dismissed in October. Perdue says he has better standing to sue because he was on the 2020 bal

