Harris County Family Connection to host Christmas Winter Wonderland

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County Family Connections is hosting a free community-wide event.

The event will take place at the Harris County Community Center - located at 7509 GA Highway 116 in Hamilton, on December 18, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Christmas Winter Wonderland will feature breakfast and photos with Santa, Santa’s Band of Merry Elves, law enforcement, volunteer firefighters, Santa’s Christmas village made up of vendors, Harris County School District mobile learning lab, face painting and more.

Christmas in Harris is a weeklong event beginning December 13 when Santa’s elves come together to stock his store in preparation for children across Harris County. Children and families will then shop and pick up presents December 16 and 17. Christmas Winter Wonderland is Dec. 18 - where Santa makes his long-awaited appearance and brings joy to the heart of smiling boys and girls all assembled to experience the magic of Christmas.

