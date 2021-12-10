Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Harris County Family Connection to host Christmas Winter Wonderland

(insta_photos | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County Family Connections is hosting a free community-wide event.

The event will take place at the Harris County Community Center - located at 7509 GA Highway 116 in Hamilton, on December 18, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Christmas Winter Wonderland will feature breakfast and photos with Santa, Santa’s Band of Merry Elves, law enforcement, volunteer firefighters, Santa’s Christmas village made up of vendors, Harris County School District mobile learning lab, face painting and more.

Christmas in Harris is a weeklong event beginning December 13 when Santa’s elves come together to stock his store in preparation for children across Harris County. Children and families will then shop and pick up presents December 16 and 17. Christmas Winter Wonderland is Dec. 18 - where Santa makes his long-awaited appearance and brings joy to the heart of smiling boys and girls all assembled to experience the magic of Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Columbus police investigating robbery on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Columbus police investigating robbery on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Multiple shootings, drugs result in arrest of Phenix City mother and son
Multiple shootings, drugs result in arrest of Phenix City mother and son
NEW DETAILS: Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
LaGrange police arrest man, woman on drug trafficking, possession charges
LaGrange police arrest man, woman on drug trafficking, possession charges

Latest News

Upscale butcher shop to open in new downtown mixed-use development
Upscale butcher shop to open in new downtown mixed-use development
Socks that are being donated as a part of Sherman Elementary School's "Socktober" sock drive in...
Georgia cotton farmers donate socks to Homeless Resource Network
Local organizations to host 4th annual Phenix City Christmas Toy Giveaway
Local organizations to host 4th annual Phenix City Christmas Toy Giveaway
AS pkg
U.S. Surgeon General: Suicide attempts among adolescent girls up 51%