LaGrange police arrest man, woman on drug trafficking, possession charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department has arrested a man and a woman on several drug charges.

On Dec. 8, the LaGrange Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit contacted Graylan Partridge, of Greenville, and Laquanda Cofield, of LaGrange, after officials received information that Partridge would be traveling to LaGrange to deliver a large amount of methamphetamine.

During contact with the suspects, Partridge attempted to discard around 42 grams of methamphetamine by throwing it out of the window of the vehicle that they were in.

Both suspects were then arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, and possession of marijuana.

