Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Local organizations to host 4th annual Phenix City Christmas Toy Giveaway

Local organizations to host 4th annual Phenix City Christmas Toy Giveaway
Local organizations to host 4th annual Phenix City Christmas Toy Giveaway(Source: City of Phenix City)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Local organizations are working together to host Phenix City’s 4th annual toy giveaway.

The event takes place on December 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Spencer Recreation Center - located at 400 8th Ave. South in Phenix City.

Many community leaders, judges, attorneys, citizens, law enforcement will be in attendance as well.

For more information on this event, contact Tracy Lyles at 706-577-9176, Mel Long at 706-577-9048, or Chelsea Arrington at 706-577-0892.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Columbus police investigating robbery on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Columbus police investigating robbery on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Multiple shootings, drugs result in arrest of Phenix City mother and son
Multiple shootings, drugs result in arrest of Phenix City mother and son
NEW DETAILS: Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
New traffic signals to be installed at various locations in Columbus
New traffic signals to be installed at various locations in Columbus

Latest News

Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
NCAA details Auburn basketball penalties
Three Columbus men arrested on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children
Three Columbus men arrested on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children
Sen. Jon Ossoff pushes bill to prohibit pregnancy discrimination
Sen. Jon Ossoff pushes bill to prohibit pregnancy discrimination
Rep. Sanford Bishop introduces Military Dependents School Eligibility Act
Rep. Sanford Bishop introduces Military Dependents School Eligibility Act