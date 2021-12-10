Local organizations to host 4th annual Phenix City Christmas Toy Giveaway

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Local organizations are working together to host Phenix City’s 4th annual toy giveaway.

The event takes place on December 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Spencer Recreation Center - located at 400 8th Ave. South in Phenix City.

Many community leaders, judges, attorneys, citizens, law enforcement will be in attendance as well.

For more information on this event, contact Tracy Lyles at 706-577-9176, Mel Long at 706-577-9048, or Chelsea Arrington at 706-577-0892.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.