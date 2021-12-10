“One criminal at a time”: Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman sends message to criminals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More work needs to be done. That’s the message from two key elected officials in response to a surge of violent crime in Columbus.

There are two agencies handling crime and two leaders speaking out against it. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman explains how the Columbus Police Department is responsible for responding to calls to 911.

“The biggest thing that I wanted the citizens to know, that when those emergency calls are routed to 911, that they are not routed to the County Sheriff’s Office and I just think that that is a very critical part of this whole equation,” said Countryman.

However, the Office’s work remains critical. The Sheriff’s Office has the responsibility of serving civil and criminal warrants between 150 counties, dealing with registered sex offenders, running the prison and also getting dangerous people off the streets.

“We are peeling back other layers that may be they don’t have time to do,” said Countryman.

They are doing the investigative work to disrupt the movement of drugs, fugitives and gangs. So far, the Sheriff’s Office has solved 12 homicide cases, seized over 150 guns in a year and several drug busts.

Countryman admits he is not pleased with the amount of violent crime in Muscogee County.

“If we have to do it one criminal at a time, one household at a time you know one gang at a time, that’s what we’re doing,” said Countryman.

Countryman says one solution for reducing violent crime is to target repeat offenders with stronger charges.

“They don’t need to get out of jail and postpone out of jail and come back and do the same thing,” said Countryman

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson also believes in better utilizing the court system to bring relief to the community.

“We worked with the judges, the DA, sheriff and police to make sure when they bring the cases they are prosecuted,” said Henderson.

Both leaders continue to appeal to communities for tips and buy-in.

“One thing you hear the sheriff and police chief say frequently is that they really need the input from the community,” said Henderson.

Sheriff Countryman says the anonymous tip line doesn’t call numbers back and has been a key part of solving homicide and murder cases.

To call in anonymous tips call 706-225-4285. This number has no way to call you back unless you leave a call back number.

