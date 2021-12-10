Business Break
Parking fee to be temporarily waived in Downtown Auburn

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Listen up, Auburn residents! You will soon see free parking across the downtown area.

Starting Friday, Dec. 9, parking in Downtown Auburn will be free until January 11 during Auburn University’s winter break.

On street parking is available through Downtown as well as the ground floor of the Auburn Municipal parking deck.

The free parking only applies to surface level parking. The Wright Street parking deck is still $1 per hour.

