Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rep. Sanford Bishop introduces Military Dependents School Eligibility Act

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop is making strides to make it easier for local military families to qualify for school meal programs.

Representative Bishop joined other lawmakers to introduce the Military Dependents School Meal Eligibility Act.

Nearly 1 in 7 military families report experiencing food insecurity, but many do not qualify for school meal programs. That’s because service members’ housing allowances are considered income and push them out of eligibility.

The act introduced today would stop counting service members’ basic allowance for housing as part of their income. It would also automatically enroll children of eligible service members into school meal programs.

“We have an obligation to our service members to ensure that their basic needs are met, which includes making sure that their families have access to the nutritious food needed to lead healthy and productive lives. When children in military families go hungry, their school success is put at risk,” said Congressman Bishop.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Columbus police investigating robbery on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Columbus police investigating robbery on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
NEW DETAILS: Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
Multiple shootings, drugs result in arrest of Phenix City mother and son
Multiple shootings, drugs result in arrest of Phenix City mother and son
New traffic signals to be installed at various locations in Columbus
New traffic signals to be installed at various locations in Columbus

Latest News

Sen. Jon Ossoff pushes bill to prohibit pregnancy discrimination
Sen. Jon Ossoff pushes bill to prohibit pregnancy discrimination
Signing at Northside
12/9 Northside Signing
Parking fee to be temporarily waived in Downtown Auburn
Parking fee to be temporarily waived in Downtown Auburn
AS pkg
U.S. Surgeon General: Suicide attempts among adolescent girls up 51%