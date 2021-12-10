Rep. Sanford Bishop introduces Military Dependents School Eligibility Act

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop is making strides to make it easier for local military families to qualify for school meal programs.

Representative Bishop joined other lawmakers to introduce the Military Dependents School Meal Eligibility Act.

Nearly 1 in 7 military families report experiencing food insecurity, but many do not qualify for school meal programs. That’s because service members’ housing allowances are considered income and push them out of eligibility.

The act introduced today would stop counting service members’ basic allowance for housing as part of their income. It would also automatically enroll children of eligible service members into school meal programs.

“We have an obligation to our service members to ensure that their basic needs are met, which includes making sure that their families have access to the nutritious food needed to lead healthy and productive lives. When children in military families go hungry, their school success is put at risk,” said Congressman Bishop.

