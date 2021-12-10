Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sen. Jon Ossoff pushes bill to prohibit pregnancy discrimination

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is pushing to pass a bill that would ensure pregnant women are treated fairly in the workplace.

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act would prohibit employment practices that discriminate against making reasonable accommodations for qualified employees affected by pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions. The bill would make it unlawful for employers to fail to make the accommodations.

News Leader 9 spoke with Senator Ossoff earlier this afternoon about the bill that has already passed the House.

“This is common sense stuff. This is access to water, this is being able to sit instead of to stand. This is being able to take breaks during pregnancy. This is about making sure women who are working while they are pregnancy have access to accommodations and facilities and flexibilities that they deserve,” said Sen. Ossoff.

That bill now heads to the senate.

Senator Ossoff is also working to pass a bipartisan bill he’s co-sponsoring called the Department of Veterans Affairs Information Technology Reform Act, which will hold the VA accountable about their IT systems to ensure they’re providing the highest level of service to veterans.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Columbus police investigating robbery on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Columbus police investigating robbery on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
NEW DETAILS: Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
Multiple shootings, drugs result in arrest of Phenix City mother and son
Multiple shootings, drugs result in arrest of Phenix City mother and son
New traffic signals to be installed at various locations in Columbus
New traffic signals to be installed at various locations in Columbus

Latest News

Rep. Sanford Bishop introduces Military Dependents School Eligibility Act
Rep. Sanford Bishop introduces Military Dependents School Eligibility Act
Signing at Northside
12/9 Northside Signing
Parking fee to be temporarily waived in Downtown Auburn
Parking fee to be temporarily waived in Downtown Auburn
AS pkg
U.S. Surgeon General: Suicide attempts among adolescent girls up 51%