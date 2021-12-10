Business Break
Three Columbus men arrested on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three Columbus men have been arrested and charged on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children.

On Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office executed four residential search warrants related to separate investigations pertaining to the sexual exploitation of children.

The investigations began after the GBI received numerous cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tips involved the possession and distribution of child pornography in Columbus.

As a result of the search warrant executions, the following individuals were arrested on sexual exploitation of children with the following charges:

  • 33-year-old Andrew Paulino was charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, production of child pornography, and child molestation.
  • 35-year-old Christopher Tarnowski was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography.
  • 23-year-old Elijah Gallion was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography.

The three men were transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

Anyone with information about these cases, or other cases of child exploitation, is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.

