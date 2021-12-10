Unsettled Start to the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers have been filtering through the Chattahoochee Valley leading to a rather messy commute for your Friday. Showers should fizzle out for the most part with just a few stray showers left this afternoon for the commute home from work/school, but keep the rain gear handy regardless! Highs will be in the mid-70s today as a warm front ushers in warmer, more humid air into the forecast.

For the weekend, we are tracking a frontal system that will bring numerous showers and storms back into the forecast. A few of these storms could be on the stronger side, with pockets of damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. As of now the broad timing looks to be from 11AM-8PM for us across the valley. We could see storms ahead of the main line as well with some pockets of instability around the area. While the tornado threat is not zero, it is very low and is not what we are watching for tomorrow. With all of this in mind, make sure you have multiple reliable ways to get watches and warnings, and keep a close eye on the forecast.

If you are wanting to make outdoor plans this weekend, Sunday would be the best day for it. The same cold front that brings widespread storms for Saturday will bring us beautiful conditions by Sunday. Sunshine returns as highs are in the mid-60s for Sunday while colder, and dry air moves in behind that front. We will stay in this settled weather pattern through the end of next week with lots of sunshine and just a few clouds while highs climb to the 70s again by midweek.

