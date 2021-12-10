Upscale butcher shop to open in new downtown mixed-use development

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new business is coming to the highly anticipated, mixed-used development slated to open in downtown Columbus.

The Cotton Companies announced that Cleaver and Cork, an upscale butcher and artisan market, has signed its first lease at Highside Market.

Cleaver & Cork will occupy an 1,800 square foot space in Highside Market and will offer a premium selection of charcuterie, exotic and familiar meats, and seafood, along with artisan goods and local cheeses. The market will also provide craft beers and wines.

Cleaver and Cork currently has four other locations in Sharpsburg, Newnan, Marietta, and Alpharetta.

“We’re proud of the reputation Cleaver & Cork has built as a neighborhood staple within each of the communities where we operate, and we feel our vision for our brand is aligned well with The Cotton Companies vision for Highside Market,” said Audrey Stine, Cofounder of Cleaver & Cork. “We couldn’t be more excited to open our next location in Columbus, a place we’ve come to love, and more specifically in Highside Market, an exciting new destination for the town.”

Highside Market is set to open in the summer of 2022. The 55,000 square foot mixed-use development will feature 20,000 square feet of designated restaurant space, 20,000 square feet of retail, 15,000 square feet of office space, a greenspace, and outdoor lounge areas.

