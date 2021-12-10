U.S. Surgeon General: Suicide attempts among adolescent girls up 51%

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As people across the nation find ways to cope with the stress of the pandemic, one U.S. health official says it’s severely impacting youth’s mental health.

For years now, New Horizons has been providing mental health services to schools in need. Due to the pandemic students are needing more help than ever before to cope.

It’s no surprise that health officials say the pandemic has led to an increase in depression and anxiety among youth.

When you think about it, the way they attend class has changed dramatically. Not to mention, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says more than 140,000 youth have lost loved ones due to COVID.

“I’m pleased that the Surgeon General has acknowledged that there are mental health challenges and that there’s a crisis that we have regarding our youth,” said Sheila Baker, Harris County School District’s Assistant Superintendent for Support Services.

To make matters worse, Murthy says at the beginning of the year, suicide rates among adolescent girls were up 51% and 4% higher for adolescent boys. However, with this being an issue before the pandemic, New Horizons has been sending mental health professionals to schools in various counties in our area for years.

“New Horizons provides a therapist, as well as a case manager and the therapist and case manager are both on site daily to provide services to students as needed,” said Baker.

The latest school that will be receiving a new therapist is Harris County’s Carver Middle School.

“So the parents don’t have to pull their children out of school for them to go to a mental health appointment,” said Susan Gallagher, New Horizons Behavioral Health’s Director of Development, Marketing and Community Relations. “And they work closely with the teachers to identify children that may be in need of services.”

Gallagher says services are also not provided without parental consent.

“They don’t just provide without the parents being involved,” said Gallagher. “That’s part of the intake process.”

Parents interested in receiving those services can contact the school and let them know.

