Warm & Stormy Saturday Ahead; Much Cooler & Drier by Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday ended up being foggy and cloudy, but temperatures will be going up into the overnight hours ahead of the next storm system that will impact the area on Saturday. Some showers are possible heading into Friday night and early Saturday, but the main concern will be a line of storms pushing through between roughly 2 PM and 8 PM ET on Saturday. Some of these storms may be strong, and we’ll watch for some embedded areas of stronger winds, but we do not anticipate any major severe weather concerns at this time. Much colder air moves in after the rain moves out, and we’ll see highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday with a sunny sky. The weather stays dry through all of next week with temperatures getting a little bit warmer each day. After morning lows in the 30s and lower 40s early in the week, lows will be back in the 50s by the end of next week and next weekend. Low and mid 70s will be back for highs for the middle and end of next week, and we will watch for another storm system to potentially impact the area by next weekend.

