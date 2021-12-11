8 car crashes block I-85 NB in Opelika

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple accidents left both side of Interstate 85 affected on Friday night.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, eight separate crashes occurred on I-85 in both directions. Near Exit 58 going northbound, the entire side was blocked off.

The Opelika Police Department reached out to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for assistance with the multiple collisions.

The ALDOT confirmed the lanes have since been cleared and both sides of the interstate remain open.

