8 car crashes block I-85 NB in Opelika

8 car crashes block I-85 NB in Opelika
8 car crashes block I-85 NB in Opelika
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple accidents left both side of Interstate 85 affected on Friday night.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, eight separate crashes occurred on I-85 in both directions. Near Exit 58 going northbound, the entire side was blocked off.

The Opelika Police Department reached out to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for assistance with the multiple collisions.

The ALDOT confirmed the lanes have since been cleared and both sides of the interstate remain open.

Columbus police investigating robbery on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Multiple shootings, drugs result in arrest of Phenix City mother and son
LaGrange police arrest man, woman on drug trafficking, possession charges
LaGrange police release footage, 911 calls from Sunny Point standoff
Columbus police searching for runaway teen, last seen on Old Cusseta Rd.
