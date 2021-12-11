Auburn police to offer house checks to residents during vacations

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - With many people expected to travel this holiday season, Auburn police are offering house checks for those going on vacation.

Any Auburn resident planning on booking their next vacation, might want to consider booking a house check with the Auburn Police Department. The service is provided year-round 24 hours a day.

“The officers in the daytime will actually get out and walk around your house to make sure everything looks good and then officers at night will drive by, shine their spotlights on it, and make sure everything looks good as well,” said Lieutenant Darrell Downing.

“I think that Auburn Police Department’s very involved in the community and people safety,” said Craig Imperio, Auburn resident.

When signing up online or by calling, officers ask you to make note of when you’re going out of town and if you’ll have anyone else watching your home.

“You can put on there any kind of vehicles that you’re going to be leaving on scene, if you’ve got anybody checking on the house, who that’ll be,” said Lt. Downing.

Got packages coming while you’re on vacation? Lieutenant Darrell Downing says plan ahead because during this time of the year, a lot of valuables are stolen.

“The thieves - I don’t know if they’re trying to provide for their families or what but we definitely have an increase in property crimes,” said Downing.

Lieutenant Downing suggests having a trusted neighbor get your packages, or have them delivered to a nearby store, or have the delivery company hide it.

“If you’ve got a stack of packages on the door that lets the burglars know hey there’s probably nobody here,” explained Downing.

“With crime on the rise. It seems like that you can never be too safe. So it’s good to have the Auburn police looking after you,” said Imperio.

Auburn residents can sign up here anytime during the year to receive this service. Most police agencies also offer this service.

