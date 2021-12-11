‘Christmas in a Railroad Town’ event held in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Downtown Opelika hosted its annual ‘Christmas in a Railroad Town’ event Friday night.

It featured several holiday activities such as arts & crafts, photos with Santa, a petting zoo and train rides. Downtown shops stayed open late for the event - offering people an opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts for family and friends.

‘’It is a really great opportunity to showcase our beautiful city to people from throughout the region,” said Ken Ward, executive director of Opelika Main Street. “We have people coming all the way from Birmingham, Columbus, Montgomery, Atlanta to visit this beautiful city that we call home.”

The event also included pony rides for kids, story telling, and live music.

