Columbus Botanical Garden holds first-ever holiday light festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Botanical Garden is hosting its first-ever SHINE event for people of all ages. The holiday light festival celebrates the season along with the beauty of nature with family and friends.

People in the community are able to take a stroll through the walk of the stars. Each star purchased along this walk celebrates, honors, remembers, a loved one or moment in time.

Kids have a chance to see Candy Cane Lane and have their pictures made with Santa in his Victorian sleigh. The event also includes a station to roast smores, entertainment, plus arts & crafts.

‘’We started talking about it back in August,” said Adriana Quinones, event organizer. “So, we kind of knew that the people were really looking for something like this. And there’s always the first year jitters - you don’t know how people are going to accept it or if they’re going to come out. But then to see everyone come out, and especially the families and just the whole community come out, it’s exactly what we wanted to see happen.”

The Lillie Belle Market offered items to help celebrate and commemorate everyone’s visit along with holiday refreshments.

If you missed the event, there are more opportunities to visit. The TYSYS-sponsored event will be held from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. on the following dates:

Friday, December 17

Saturday, December 18

Wednesday, December 22

Thursday, December 23

Tuesday, December 28

To purchase tickets for the event, click here.

